Puzzle Solutions Edition 1937

By Marcos • 18 August 2022 • 10:20

Blank crossword puzzle waiting to be filled in.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Loaf; 2 Film; 3 Mild; 4 Dull; 5 Lead; 6 Drum; 7 Myth; 8 Halt; 9 Tend; 10 Down; 11 Near; 12 Roar; 13 Rook; 14 Kill; 15 Last; 16 Tell.

HOLLAND

QUICK QUIZ

1 Franc; 2 Mr Moto; 3 Italy; 4 Elizabeth I; 5 Billy the Kid; 6 Ronnie O’Sullivan; 7 Dodi; 8 Bikini; 9 Carbon dioxide; 10 Victor.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Usages; 8 Editor; 10 Takings; 11 Reign; 12 Rita; 13 Tense; 17 State; 18 Rhea; 22 Owned; 23 Observe; 24 Spoons; 25 Supple.

Down: 1 Austere; 2 Rackets; 3 Beano; 4 Address; 5 Stain; 6 Crane; 9 Assertion; 14 Student; 15 Therapy; 16 Tapered; 19 Mouse; 20 Union; 21 Issue.

QUICK

Across: 1 Idiot; 6 Fable; 9 Nostril; 10 Badly; 11 Loner; 12 Space; 13 Berates; 15 Met; 17 Anon; 18 Nevada; 19 Moses; 20 Jaguar; 22 Side; 24 Owe; 25 Drummer; 26 Hides; 27 Siren; 28 Pleat; 29 Recital; 30 Sever; 31 Types.

Down: 2 Deaden; 3 On loan; 4 Toy; 5 Steps; 6 Filches; 7 Aloe; 8 Leered; 12 Senor; 13 Banjo; 14 Rouge; 15 Maxim; 16 Taper; 18 Nears; 19 Mariner; 21 Awhile; 22 Smelly; 23 Deface; 25 Denim; 26 Here; 28 Pat.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Limon, 4 Thesis, 9 Student, 10 Debil, 11 Ever, 12 Fregona, 14 Ship, 16 Olor, 18/13 Log off, 20 Avenida, 21 Glue, 24 Tapon, 25 Establo, 26 Radish, 27 Broma.

Down: 1 Listen, 2 Mouse, 3 Need, 5 Hedgehog, 6 Sabroso, 7 Silbar, 8 Stuff, 13 Opciones, 15 Huesped, 17 Bastar, 18 Lakes, 19 Señora, 22 Libro, 23 Stab.

NONAGRAM

JAILBREAK

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE