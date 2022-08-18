By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 7:28

Salons Variety Theatre to hold charity golf tournament. Photo credit: Pixabay/jillrose

Sunday 28th August The Salons Variety Theatre Charity Golf Tournament will take place.

Costa Del Showman, Johnny G in collaboration with The Salons Variety Theatre Loyalty Club. TLC is hosting as part of the Theatres Big Re-Opening Weekend.

Teams of 4 players (2 Sets of pairs) Price €79.00 pp.

Arrival 8.00am. Shotgun start 9.00am.

Price includes: 18 hole green fees (Marbella Golf Country Club) Shared buggy. Lunch with 1 drink plus live entertainment.

Last year’s event was a wonderful success, and I have no doubt this year will be the same.

Friday 26th August – THE GRAND SUMMER BALL at the Green Label Restaurant El Chapparal.

Sunday 28th August – THE BIG GOLF TOURNAMENT

Email: [email protected]

Enter your team today: 627 595 059

