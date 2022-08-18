By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 7:28
Salons Variety Theatre to hold charity golf tournament.
Photo credit: Pixabay/jillrose
Costa Del Showman, Johnny G in collaboration with The Salons Variety Theatre Loyalty Club. TLC is hosting as part of the Theatres Big Re-Opening Weekend.
Teams of 4 players (2 Sets of pairs) Price €79.00 pp.
Arrival 8.00am. Shotgun start 9.00am.
Price includes: 18 hole green fees (Marbella Golf Country Club) Shared buggy. Lunch with 1 drink plus live entertainment.
Last year’s event was a wonderful success, and I have no doubt this year will be the same.
Friday 26th August – THE GRAND SUMMER BALL at the Green Label Restaurant El Chapparal.
Sunday 28th August – THE BIG GOLF TOURNAMENT
Email: [email protected]
Enter your team today: 627 595 059
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.