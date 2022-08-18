Sex scandal: Zanu PF councillor investigated for intimate relationship with three school girls

By Annie Dabb • 18 August 2022 • 10:38

Image - Hippo Valley High School

A councillor in Zanu PF (The Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front) is being investigated in a sex scandal for pursuing an intimate relationship with three school girls who have now been expelled from Hippo Valley High School.

Remaining unnamed for legal reasons, the councillor would apparently sneak the three young girls into his lodge where he would carry out intimate activity with the 16 year old girl whom he referred to as his girlfriend, as reported by newzimbabwe.com

The intimate relations between the councillor and the young girls were discovered by one of the lodge employees in June of this year, who was shocked and audibly screamed to see her boss without any trousers on and kissing the female student.

The young students came to expect food as well as intimacy from the councillor at his lodge. In her report, the girl who the councillor referred to as his “girlfriend” revealed that when they were discovered by the councillor’s maid, they had “bought two boxes of Chicken Inn and one box of Pizza”. She said that the other girls had “locked themselves in a room whilst I was with the (the councillor) in another room”.

It has been reported that the girls were annoyed when, on the 1st July, the councillor had not bought food for them to eat when they were at his lodge. Allegedly on this occasion the Form 5 student and the councillor still had sex.

School authorities found out about the intimate student-councillor relationships when the young girls told their friends about his sexual advances towards them and the information quickly spread around the school.

The councillor has allegedly promised one of the young female students US$200 if she keeps his name out of the investigation.

The head of the high school has declined to comment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.