Police dismantle an illegal explosives workshop in Murcia

By Rocio Flores • 18 August 2022 • 12:26

The Guardia Civil has dismantled an illegal explosives workshop and a private shooting range on a farm in Campos del Río in Murcia. A 35-year-old Dutch national has been arrested and is considered to be the perpetrator of the offences of storing ammunition and explosives, illegal manufacture of explosives and risk caused by explosives and other agents.

The Guardia Civil has seized nearly 500 cartridges of different calibres, explosive mixtures and numerous detonating devices. One person has been arrested for the offences of storing ammunition and explosives, illegal manufacture of explosives and risk caused by explosives and other agents.

This operation began when the Guardia Civil became aware of a series of explosions around a rural area in the Campos del Río municipality in Murcia and discovered the origin was in a country property where the man lived.

The officers discovered that the man was involved in hand making improvised explosive devices from pyrotechnic devices, which he attached to other heavy objects used as shrapnel. Even secondary charges were found, which were remotely detonated with electric detonators and other initiating devices that he also made by hand. At the entrance of the property a homemade firing range was set up and a manoeuvring range with several large craters allegedly produced by the explosion of remote explosive devices. All the evidence was seized and pending further investigation.

The unnamed man has a previous criminal record for forest fires caused by pyrotechnic devices, he has been remanded and will appear in court in Murcia.

