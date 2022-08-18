Thousands of Mallorca’s children learn about conservation with environmental education activities

By Tamsin Brown • 18 August 2022 • 20:00

Thousands of Mallorca's children have learned about conservation with environmental education activities. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

More than 2,500 children in Mallorca have participated in environmental education activities over the past academic year.

Data from the Consell de Mallorca’s Department of Sustainability and the Environment shows that a total of 113 environmental education activities and outings were enjoyed by 2,550 children during the 2021-2022 school year.

This year’s highlight was a night spent in the mountains at the Son Amer shelter in Escorca, where children participated in a crafts workshop and discovered the trades that were once carried out in the Serra de Tramuntana. The trip included transport, activities, accommodation and meals.

Just a few of the many other activities included trips to the Sa Dragonera Natural Park; a visit to the gardens of the public estate of Raixa and a sailing trip on the boat Balear.

Speaking on August 10, the vice-president of the Consell de Mallorca and councillor for Sustainability and the Environment, Aurora Ribot, said: “We are working to raise awareness among future generations of the need to preserve the environment and our territory. Environmental education is essential for promoting a change in society and teaching children to admire, value, respect and appreciate our environment.”

