Top Meme tokens every crypto user’s should buy at the cryptocurrency market: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and RoboApe

Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and RoboApe (RBA) are three meme tokens that have successfully challenged the idea that meme coins are a fad, a bubble that thrives on a temporary rave. Research has repeatedly shown that meme coins can offer real utility, use cases, profits, and fun.

Dogecoin (DOGE) – The King of Crypto

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a decentralized peer-to-peer coin that powers an open-source and easy-to-use alternative platform to Bitcoin (BTC). Dogecoin was created by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus in 2013.

Palmer branded the cryptocurrency’s logo using a meme popular at the time that featured the deliberately misspelled word “doge” to describe a Shiba Inu dog. This was all in a bid to, according to Pay White, CEO of Bitwave, “poke fun at Bitcoin.” Its utility as a meme token essentially stimulates fun and laughs in the cryptoverse.

This explains why Dogecoin (DOGE) thrives on its speculative potential and a growing following, making it rank far ahead of coins with clear use cases in the cryptocurrency market. DOGE is traded on the Binance Smart Chain and has leveraged the network to offer low transaction fees, high scalability, and fast transaction throughput.

It is important to note that Dogecoin (DOGE) was one of the standout performers in the cryptocurrency market during 2021, peaking in May before gradually descending in the following months. Lately, Dogecoin has had a good run, despite the crypto collapse, as its price history shows a steady uptrend. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of DOGE is $0.07012, up by 2.02% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – The Profitable Meme Coin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) launched in 2020 and is named after the Shiba Inu dog breed. Since then, this cryptocurrency has attracted investments worldwide. Known as the Dogecoin killer, SHIB offers some real-life utility, for example, payment in real-world locations like restaurants. The platform features a decentralized exchange (DEX) called ShibaSwap, one of its recent and most attractive products.

Users can buy, sell or trade SHIB on exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance, Kucoin, and many more. Despite the massive dip in cryptocurrency prices, on the 22nd of June 2022, Motley Fool reported a 25% increase in the value of a SHIB, making it a worthwhile investment to consider in the current bear market.

What is RoboApe (RBA)?

The “RoboApe” token is a meme token set to revolutionize the crypto space with diverse services built for the community. It has exceptional utility to give back more than it takes by providing a DeFi platform for meme and crypto enthusiasts.

RoboApe (RBA) will be a community-driven DAO, linking development initiatives, resources, and decision-making directly to the RoboApe community. The RoboApe users can vote on structures in place to determine whether or not a proposal should be approved based on the long and short-term benefits, alterations, and advancements.

The network features a RoboApe Academy that will be an entirely free educational hub to inform and educate individuals on everything they need to know about cryptocurrency. For lovers of games and charity, there are many charitable games and events to make the world a better place.

Holders of RBA tokens will have access to the RoboApe NFT Marketplace, letting them participate in NFT trading card minting activities and create their own NFTs. By levelling the playing field with safe RBA crypto token payment, RoboApe eSports will use the RBA meme token to address the lack of player incentives and transparency.

By concentrating their efforts on one product at a time rather than pushing all of their incomplete and unprepared ideas and commodities towards launching items that would dissatisfy people, RoboApe will produce the best services that customers can enjoy and benefit from.

Analysts have predicted a future marked by a significant cryptocurrency price uptrend and fast adoption, as its use cases are simple, relatable, and offer real-life applications.

