Tragedy as toddler hit and killed by Amazon delivery van

18 August 2022

Image - Amazon van: Simone Hogan/shutterstock

On Tuesday 16th August a 23 month old toddler hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van in an apartment block car park in Irvine, California.

The unnamed one year old was found dead at the scene shortly after 3:30pm after she was struck by the Amazon-branded vehicle, as reported by mirror.co.uk. She had been playing in the driveway near the family’s garage when the van struck her.

Residents were notified of the accident by the sounds of “the mother screaming” and dialled 911 to notify the police authorities.

Emergency services immediately attended the scene and a statement issued by the Irvine Police Department revealed that “Irvine Police are investigating a traffic collision that resulted in the death of a 23-month-old-girl”.

The area was restricted for a few hours following the incident as police carried out investigation. The cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed, however the police have assured that “drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor” in the early stages of investigation.

The van was operated by a third party, as many small businesses across the United States utilise Amazon vehicles to deliver their own products on the behalf of the E-commerce giant.

