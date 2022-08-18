Velez-Malaga launches eight new free training courses to boost employability

By Tamsin Brown • 18 August 2022 • 21:34

Velez-Malaga has launched eight new free training courses to boost employability. Credit: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

As part of the new initiative in Velez-Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, residents who are registered as unemployed have the opportunity to take a free training course.

The Velez-Malaga Town Hall, through the Local Autonomous Organism of Integral Development of the Municipality (OALDIM), is launching eight new free training courses aimed at helping 120 unemployed people to gain access to the job market. This is part of the FIVE Programme (Inclusive Training of Velez-Malaga) and is funded by the European Social Fund (ESF).

The courses are related to the fields of aeronautics, office automation and public healthcare and correspond to different levels. Level one courses require no previous studies, level two courses require secondary qualifications, and level three courses require the Spanish Baccalaureate (comparable to A-Levels).

The training programmes will begin at the beginning of September and there are 15 places available for each course. All of them are accredited and recognised by the Andalucian Employment Service.

To be eligible, the participants must be registered job-seekers, be registered in Velez-Malaga and belong to a vulnerable group, such as the long-term unemployed, the under-30s or the over-55s. More information can be obtained from www.empresayempleo.velezmalaga.es or via e-mail at [email protected].

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.