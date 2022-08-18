Velez-Malaga urges Junta de Andalucia to clean up port of Caleta de Velez immediately

By Tamsin Brown • 18 August 2022 • 18:24

Velez-Malaga has urged the Junta de Andalucia to clean up the port of Caleta de Velez immediately. Credit: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

The municipality of Velez-Malaga has asked the Junta de Andalucia to provide an urgent solution to the “neglected” state of the port of Caleta de Velez.

On August 12, the acting mayor of Velez-Malaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the deputy mayor of Caleta de Velez, José David Segura, publicly denounced the “state of total neglect” of the port of Caleta de Velez. They directed their complaints to the president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Manuel Moreno, and the director of the Public Ports Agency of Andalucia, Rafael Merino.

Atencia requested “the maintenance and cleaning of the different areas of the port of Caleta de Velez, as well as its outer perimeter and waters” as the solution to an “unsustainable” situation.

“The lack of maintenance and the filth make it an unsafe place for its users,” he added. Atencia went on to highlight the efforts made by the Town Hall and the lack of help from the Junta de Andalucia.

Segura added: “For some time now, we have been receiving numerous complaints from the residents, who understand that a port such as ours cannot remain in this state. We need a definitive solution and we need it urgently.”

