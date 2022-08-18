Vittello: Your store for sofas, furniture, beds and decoration

By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 8:41
VITTELLO: Design a home that you will fall in love with
With more than 20 stores in Spain, Vittello is a manufacturer of custom furniture, including sofas, armchairs, corner sofas, sofa beds and beds. Offering small and large decorating projects, Vittello’s experienced and creative team will help you design the home of your dreams without compromising comfort.
Fully customised products and manufacturing everything to order, Vittello allows you to choose product extras, such as built-in sound systems and relaxation motors, as well as change colours or fabrics so you can have exactly what you want.
Our home is for living, which is why Vittello also offers a wide range of premium stain-resistant fabrics for any accidents that may occur. In addition to these special fabrics, they also sell leather sofa beds, offering a design that is virtually unheard of in this type of sofa.
With a wealth of experience and specialisation in high-end custom products for the home, Vittello can even help you with a complete redesign project for your home or business. Offering their expertise in finishes, textures, colours, design and fabrics, Vittello will ensure that your renovations are a complete success and that you have a space you enjoy spending time in.
The Vittello team loves design, and it shows. With passion in everything they do and create, you are sure to find the perfect pieces for your home or commercial space.
Vittello can ship anywhere in the world and offers financing options, as well as special promotions on limited units – visit one of their stores or showrooms to discover home products you’ll absolutely fall in love with!
Website: www.vittello.com
Nerja
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 10:00 to 14:00 and 17:30 to 20:30, Saturday 10:00 to 14:00
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 722 23 96 96 05
Velez Malaga (El Ingenio shopping center)
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 667 05 49 09 / 611 63 86 37
