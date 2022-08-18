By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 9:58

Voss Homes property of the week: Villa Tropical in La Alfoquia

A STUNNING, recently improved three/four bed, 2.5 bathroom villa with H&C air con throughout, 9m x 4m, salt water, heated swimming pool, full sun terrace, summer house, storage room/workshop, great views and many extras on a landscaped garden of 850m2 available through Voss Homes.

Villa Tropical is on the edge of a popular development of well-looked-after villas but within 500 metres you are in the centre of La Alfoquia village with numerous cafes/restaurants/bars, shops, mini supermarkets, doctors, vets, bowling green, municipal pool etc. Arboleas village with amenities are less than eight minutes drive away and the major market town of HuercalOvera is approx 12 minutes away.

The coast at Vera, Garrucha and Mojacar are approx 25 minutes drive away. To the rear of the villa is the main garden with 9m x 4m heated swimming pool which can use either salt or chlorine. There is built in bbq and outside toilet with sink. Ouside there are also two well-built rooms both with electricity-connected and insulated roofs. The first is currently used as a guest room/small living room/games room. The second is a large storage room/workshop. There is also a high-quality, wooden ‘Summer House’ which is for ideal for relaxing and dining areas.

The villa consists of a spacious living room with dining area and doors leading through to the large fly free conservatory which makes a great second living room and dining room which looks over the garden and pool area. Also from the living room is a large, separate fitted kitchen with plenty of storage space and worktop space plus a separate utility room.

External stairs take you up to the sun roof with amazing views. A corridor leads down to the three large double bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main bedroom has an ensuite shower room and fitted his and hers wardrobes. The other two bedrooms also have built-in wardrobes and share a family bathroom. Voss Homes is a British family­run business with an office in the village of La Alfoquia and in the thriving, market town of Huercal­Overa.

We concentrate on selling properties around Huercal­Overa, Zurgena, La Alfoquia and Taberno.

Ref. VH2047

249,950 euros

For more information and to arrange a viewing of VH2047, please contact Voss Homes DIRECTLY on 0034 950 616 827 or email us on [email protected]

