Watch out Dogecoin upcoming Meme token, Pugglitinu could become the top dog

Today’s cryptocurrency market is saturated with a class of altcoins known as meme tokens. Among these is Dogecoin (DOGEwas), launched in 2013. It has been around for almost a decade since its launch, but it was not until 2021 that this meme token blew up—Elon Musk’s influence.

Since the success of cryptos such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), several other cryptos have tried to replicate their success. Not all of them have what it takes to make it, but newcomer PugglitInu is showing a world of promise.

This article will discuss PugglitInu (PUGT), the upcoming Binance Smart Chain meme token, promising many capabilities and why it could succeed leaders such as Dogecoin (DOGE).

You can’t teach an old Dogecoin (DOGE) new tricks

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency based on the doge meme. It is an open-source, decentralised peer-to-peer (P2P) meme token.

Dogecoin is not controlled by a single individual or centralised entity but on rules agreed upon by community consensus, meaning that every token holder gets to participate in the token’s governance.

Like most meme tokens, DOGE has little utility. However, it sets itself apart with its unique, large, and active community of users that have helped propel it well ahead of many cryptos with real-world use cases.

What’s in store for Pugglit Inu (PUGT)?

PUGT is the governance token for the PigglitInu network, driven by the Binance Smart Chain. It is a multi-chain open-source meme token that allows holders to transfer tokens across several blockchain networks best suited to them. Holders can trade across chains by pegging their PUGT token or using the liquidity pool technique.

PUGT’s DAO promises to usher in a new age of meme tokens that will provide solutions to various crypto-related issues like cost of transactions, security, flexibility, and accessibility.

The PugglitInu’s wallet enables users to hold different kinds of tokens and buy, sell, swap, and retrieve them from a single multi-chain wallet that is secure, accessible, and controlled by users alone. In addition, PUGT’s interoperability allows users to exchange crypto assets, like NFTs, across multiple blockchains.

The network is incentivised to enable users to receive rewards for staking their token holdings in liquidity pools and contributing to the platform’s development. The greater the value of staked tokens in the pools, the better the profits users and the platform earn from staking.

The PUGT protocol uses the Binance Smart Chain as a reflection token for long-term and short-term usage to maximize user profit. An 8% tax fee from each transaction on the protocol will be collected, out of which 4% will be set aside as a reward to token holders according to the volume of their holdings.

The token’s supply is pegged at 100 billion tokens, with 75% set to be sold during the pre-sale. However, it is still unannounced when the token pre-sale will begin, so you have to keep up with crypto news to know when that will be.

The Bottomline

The value of meme tokens like DOGE is derived mainly from the endorsement, excitement, and fear of missing out (FOMO) generated by influencers. As a result, DOGE has excelled over the years and will likely maintain its success in the cryptocurrency market for years to come.

PUGT, on the other hand, is promising to offer users much more utility than the regular meme tokens in the crypto space. With its launch not too far away, it will be interesting to see whether it will join DOGE to become one of the biggest cryptocurrencies.

