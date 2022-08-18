By Matthew Roscoe • 18 August 2022 • 19:02

Heartbreak as young American footballer Luke Knox dies suddenly aged 22. Image: @FIUAthletics/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Thursday, August 18 following the news that the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, Luke, had died suddenly.

Florida International University officials said that Luke Knox died suddenly late on Wednesday, August 17. The university, where Luke studied business, said police did not suspect foul play, although no cause of death has been revealed.

FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said, “Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox.

“I had the honour of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident.”

FIU athletics said in a statement: “We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.

“Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.”

We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/07tHUiBByj — FIU Athletics (@FIUAthletics) August 18, 2022

Tributes poured into social media following the news of Knox’s death.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin wrote on Twitter: “I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke.

“He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him.”

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said: “My heart goes out to — our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time.

“We’re right there with him and supporting him and his family and just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. So we love him, and we support him and just unfortunate news this morning.”

Sean McDermott sends condolences to Dawson Knox and his family after it was announced that his younger brother Luke Knox has passed away. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 18, 2022

One person wrote: “Condolences to Bills TE Dawson Knox on the loss of his brother Luke, a linebacker who had transferred from Ole Miss to FIU.”

Condolences to Bills TE Dawson Knox on the loss of his brother Luke, a linebacker who had transferred from Ole Miss to FIU — Isaac (@isaacfromFL) August 18, 2022

“We are thinking of and praying for the FIU Football community and especially the family of Luke Knox after learning of his passing this morning,” another wrote.

We are thinking of and praying for the FIU Football community and especially the family of Luke Knox after learning of his passing this morning. — Chris Merritt (@CMerrittMT) August 18, 2022

Another person wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of Luke Knox. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I am saddened to see how many young men we have lost in the football community 💔”

So sad to hear of the passing of Luke Knox. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I am saddened to see how many young men we have lost in the football community 💔 https://t.co/h4UPA780uy — Jorrell Bland (@JReLLz35) August 18, 2022

And another person said: “Thank you God for blessing me with a friend / Brother like Luke! Love you man your spirit will always be within me!! Prayers to the Knox family 🙏🏾❤️”

Thank you God for blessing me with a friend / Brother like Luke! Love you man your spirit will always be within me!! Prayers to the Knox family 🙏🏾❤️ — TA2️⃣ (@Tahir_Annoor) August 18, 2022

Sadly, the death of the 22-year-old following the loss of other young American footballers in recent months.

On Wednesday, June 22, American footballer Jaylon Ferguson died at 26.

Before that, Rafael Hidalgo, a young American Football player, died on Sunday, April 17 following a heart attack at 26.

