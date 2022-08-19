Bejis forest fire still raging out of control is worst in 30 years in Valencian Community

By Chris King • 19 August 2022 • 21:09

Image of the forest fire burning in Bejis. Credit: [email protected]

The forest fire in the Bejis region of the Valencian Community is still burning out of control and is the worst blaze in 30 years.

The forest fire in the Bejis region of l’Alt Palancia is this evening, Friday, August 19, is still reported to be burning out of control. It is already the most voracious blaze in almost 30 years in the Valencian Community.

Este video només dura un minut. Però és suficient per a fer-se una idea de la magnitut i virulència de l'#IFBejís. Un foc monstruós al qual s'estan enfrontant, cos a cos, des de fa dies els nostres companys… #LosDeAmarillo 💛#BombersForestals pic.twitter.com/Kr79MQ1u8p — Servei Bomber(e)s Forestals GVA (@GVAsgise) August 19, 2022

Firefighters have been attempting to extinguish the flames since it broke out Monday, August 15. An estimated area of around 19,000 hectares has been destroyed so far in five days of activity, and it is feared that unless it can be put out soon then the fire will go down in history as the worst to ever occur in the community.

More than 300 land resources and more than 40 aerial ones have been involved in tackling the blaze. They have managed to stop it from spreading into the Sierra Calderona.

Residents of Alcublas municipality have been allowed to return to their homes. Meanwhile, around 315 townsfolk from Andilla are still evacuated, along with the inhabitants of Bejis, Toras, Teresa, and Sacañet. There have been reports of some residents circumventing the Guardia Civil cordon and returning to their homes.

https://twitter.com/GVA112/status/1560498446624296960?s=20&t=PvONNqvWPRMiJATILkXL5gThe return of high temperatures combined with low humidity has made it increasingly more difficult for firefighters to combat the spread of the blaze. Ximo Puig, the president of the Community indicated that the fire was still ‘very active’.

Maria Jose Madrid, the mayor of Bejis has called for patience from the residents affected by the fire. She reminded the public that: “There are still open fronts, even if you see the blue sky, but you have to act with caution and be empathetic”.

Due to the danger of the fire spreading south between the towns of Alcublas and Altura, the municipalities of Gatova, Marines, and Olocau have been put on alert. As a result, the Generalitat has established Level 1 of the Special Plan against forest fires, as reported by publico.es.

Another danger being faced by the firefighters is the explosion of old munitions left over from the Spanish Civil War. Levante-EMV reported residents of the village of Ríos de Abaji hearing loud explosions as heat from the fire detonated bombs.

