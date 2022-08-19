By Guest Writer • 19 August 2022 • 15:17

Minister Maroto is pleased with the figures Credit: Flickr

ANOTHER big boost for employment in Spain’s tourism industry which employs more than 13 per cent of the country’s work force.

July closed with 2,702,645 workers registered with the Social Security office in roles linked to tourist activities, which represents a year-on-year growth of 5.6 per cent with the creation of 143,524 new jobs, according to data released on August 19 by Turespaña.

This means that July is the fourth consecutive month in which the number registered is greater than in the same month in 2019 (2,617,860).

“The good employment data shows that tourism will be one of the sectors that will contribute the most to job creation and economic recovery this year. In addition, the quality of employment is improving, thanks to the labour reform approved by the Government ” commented Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Reyes Maroto.

Talking about the reasons, she explained that Spanish tourism is benefitting from the desire to travel from both residents and international travellers who are impressed with the fact that the Covid problem seems to have been tackled and the diversity of options that Spain offers.

It is not just sun and sea that is popular but also rural as well as urban tourism are seeing large numbers of visitors who currently appear unaffected by rising inflation which is a worldwide problem.

The hospitality industry has seen the larges number of new contracts, with almost 199,000 split 122,500 in food and beverage services and the balance in accommodation services.

