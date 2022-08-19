By Chris King • 19 August 2022 • 18:12

Armed Swedish police cordon off Emporia Shopping Centre in Malmo, after shooting incident

The Emporia Shopping Centre in the Swedish city of Malmo has been cordoned off by armed police following a shooting incident in which two people are believed injured.

A shooting incident inside the Emporia Shopping Centre in the Swedish city of Malmo this afternoon, Friday, August 19, has led to armed police cordoning the building off. According to local sources for HD and Sydsvenskan, two people are believed to have been injured.

"Shots have been fired at the Emporia shopping centre in Malmo. The police are at the scene with a large amount of resources and the location has been cordoned off," Swedish police said. — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 19, 2022

The press spokesperson at the police command centre, Jimmy Modin, said: “There has been a shooting. We are on-site with a large number of resources and we have cordoned off the place”. It is believed that armed police officers are inside the shopping centre with their weapons drawn, according to sydsvenskan.se.

Other police forces are said to be deploying reinforcements to Malmo to assist with the ongoing operation. Mr Modin asked members of the public to contact the police if they had been inside the centre at the time of the incident.

A witness at the scene commented: “Several crying people say they heard gunfire”. Unconfirmed reports from witnesses online said the shooting started after a large fight broke out in the shopping centre. It has been suggested that the shooting could be gang-related.

WATCH: Shooting incident reported at a shopping centre in the city of Malmo, Sweden. #Malmoshoppingcenter pic.twitter.com/Tnca3cU1KH — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 19, 2022

