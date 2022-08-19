Armed Swedish police cordon off Emporia Shopping Centre in Malmo, after shooting incident

BREAKING: Star of hit 90s British sitcom has passed away Close
By Chris King • 19 August 2022 • 18:12

The Emporia Shopping Centre in the Swedish city of Malmo has been cordoned off by armed police following a shooting incident in which two people are believed injured.

 

A shooting incident inside the Emporia Shopping Centre in the Swedish city of Malmo this afternoon, Friday, August 19, has led to armed police cordoning the building off. According to local sources for HD and Sydsvenskan, two people are believed to have been injured.

The press spokesperson at the police command centre, Jimmy Modin, said: “There has been a shooting. We are on-site with a large number of resources and we have cordoned off the place”. It is believed that armed police officers are inside the shopping centre with their weapons drawn, according to sydsvenskan.se.

Other police forces are said to be deploying reinforcements to Malmo to assist with the ongoing operation. Mr Modin asked members of the public to contact the police if they had been inside the centre at the time of the incident.

A witness at the scene commented: “Several crying people say they heard gunfire”. Unconfirmed reports from witnesses online said the shooting started after a large fight broke out in the shopping centre. It has been suggested that the shooting could be gang-related.

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

