BREAKING: Star of hit 90s British sitcom has passed away

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 August 2022 • 17:10

A POPULAR TV star, who had a prominent role on a classic British sitcom in the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 91, according to her agent.

British sitcom star Josephine Tewson, best known for her role as Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Warden in Keeping Up Appearances, died peacefully on Thursday, August 18.

Her agent, Jean Diamond of Diamond Management, said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm the passing of Josephine Tewson.

“Josephine passed away peacefully last night at Denville Hall at the age of 91.”

Josephine Tewson starred in almost every episode of the BBC show’s five series and viewers will fondly remember her interactions with the show’s lead character Hyacinth Bucket, played by Patricia Routledge.

Although her role in Keeping Up Appearances, which ran from October 29, 1990, to December 25, 1995, launched her into the eyes of the British public, she was also known for her roles as Miss Davenport in Last of the Summer Wine and Edna Hawkins in Shelley.

Prior to the 90s though, Ms Tewson starred alongside some of Britain’s greatest comedians.

She regularly starred in David Frost on Sunday and Hark at Barker late in the 1960s in sketches featuring Ronnie Corbett and Ronnie Barker.

She also appeared in Mostly Monkhouse, a BBC Radio Comedy programme with David Jason supporting Bob Monkhouse.

In the late 80s, before her stint on Keeping Up Appearances, she played Jane Travers in Ronnie Barker’s sitcom Clarence.

Clarence was in fact written by Barker and was his last starring television role before his retirement.

