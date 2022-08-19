By Chris King • 19 August 2022 • 2:36
Image of the aircraft collision incident in California.
Credit: [email protected]
According to local reports, three people died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 18, after an incident involving two light aircraft colliding over the Watsonville Municipal Airport, California. One aircraft is reported to have crashed into a hangar while the other dropped into a nearby field.
City officials confirmed that there was one passenger on board one of the planes and two more in the other aeroplane. Watsonville is located about 50 miles south of the city of San Jose, in an agricultural region.
A statement issued by the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the accident occurred at around 2:56pm local time. “A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches”, it detailed. There were no reports of any injuries on the ground.
Speaking on behalf of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a spokesperson said the force responded to reports of an aircraft collision. The crash site was located near the airport, on Aviation Way, and the Watsonville Police Department had subsequently secured the location.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have opened an investigation into the accident, as reported by abcnews.go.com.
