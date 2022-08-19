By Matthew Roscoe • 19 August 2022 • 12:18

Brilla Festival boasts brilliant boost for Torrevieja tourism. Image: Brilla Torrevieja/Official

AFTER three weeks of performances and programmed activities, the Brilla Torrevieja festival, driven by six young promoters from Alicante, managed to bring together 50,000 people for the festival’s second edition.

More than 100 million people, both nationally and internationally, were able to follow the Brilla Torrevieja festival through social networks, press, radio and television.

The second Brilla Torrevieja had 26 performances programmed on the different stages spread throughout the city.

18,000 people attended the different paid performances held at the Principal Stage and 30,000 people attended the rest of the free performances located at the Vegafibra Stage, Red Stage and Agamed Stage.

“At all times we wanted anyone to be able to get to know the festival no matter where they were. Thanks to the availability on social networks, press, radio and television, more than 100 million people have been able to keep abreast of everything that happened throughout the course of Brilla Torrevieja,” said Pablo Pamies, one of the promoters of the festival.

For the city of Torrevieja, the festival has managed to attract 35,000 national and international visitors.

“During this second edition we have managed to attract a much wider audience, both in the region and throughout the province of Alicante and surrounding areas, as well as other provinces that are a source of tourism for the city, such as Madrid and Bilbao,” said Pamies.

In terms of economic impact, the festival generated €3 million directly while €5 million has been attributed to spending at various hotels, restaurants, cafes and other businesses in Torrevieja.

