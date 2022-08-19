Catalan exports have increased by more than 17% in 2022

By Annie Dabb • 19 August 2022 • 11:12
Image - Barcelona export: agsaz/shutterstock
The ministry of industry, commerce, and tourism have indicated that if these statistics are compared to the period between January and June in 2019, exports have increased by almost a quarter.
Catalonia’s largest export products to foreign markets are chemicals, capital goods and food, as reported by catalannews.com
Catalonia isn’t just trading out though, as imports into the region in the first part of this year came to €55.393 million, which is an increase of almost a third since the first half of 2021.
Roger Torrent, the minister of business in Catalonia, has celebrated the high export figures as a sign of Catalan companies’ competitive spirit and good positioning in the world of trading.
In a statement, Torrent said that “foreign sales of Catalan products is a structural feature of our economy and one of the greatest assets we have”.
Investment agency ACCIO have calculated Catalonia’s trade figure of €46 million as the highest figure in the historical series for the first half of a year.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.