Catalan exports have increased by more than 17% in 2022

19 August 2022

Image - Barcelona export: agsaz/shutterstock

On Thursday 18th August, it was revealed that exports from Catalonia have grown by 17.2% in the first half of 2022 compared to this time last year, as sales abroad reached €46.492 million between January and June.

The ministry of industry, commerce, and tourism have indicated that if these statistics are compared to the period between January and June in 2019, exports have increased by almost a quarter.

Catalonia’s largest export products to foreign markets are chemicals, capital goods and food, as reported by catalannews.com

Catalonia isn’t just trading out though, as imports into the region in the first part of this year came to €55.393 million, which is an increase of almost a third since the first half of 2021.

Roger Torrent, the minister of business in Catalonia, has celebrated the high export figures as a sign of Catalan companies’ competitive spirit and good positioning in the world of trading.

In a statement, Torrent said that “foreign sales of Catalan products is a structural feature of our economy and one of the greatest assets we have”.

Investment agency ACCIO have calculated Catalonia’s trade figure of €46 million as the highest figure in the historical series for the first half of a year.

