By Matthew Roscoe • 19 August 2022 • 7:32

Forget Elon Musk, only Jennie Kim can save Manchester United. Image: @PorosHalangID/Twitter

MOVE over Elon Musk, a new savour of Manchester United has emerged in the unlikely form of South Korean singer/rapper Jennie Kim.

Following the internet frenzy caused by Elon Musk tweeting that he might buy Manchester United – something he later revealed was a joke – the English Premier League team may have found new hope in the unlikely figure of 26-year-old South Korean Jennie Kim, or Jennie as she is affectionately known.

Twitter went into meltdown on Friday, August 19 when Jennie Kim appeared in the latest Blackpink video wearing a Manchester United shirt.

“Only Jennie can save Manchester United,” one person on Twitter wrote.

only jennie can save manchester united pic.twitter.com/jrVbyWIlNv — 13 Chaennie Warriors (@13chnwar) August 19, 2022

One person responded: “I’m passionate about football, and yet a member of Blackpink is influencing me to buy this United shirt. the pact with the devil, can only.”

eu sou apaixonada por futebol, e mesmo assim uma integrante do blackpink tá me influenciando a comprar essa camiseta do United. o pacto com o capeta, só pode. https://t.co/b6WXK4lSZ7 — gabriela (@gxabrielxa) August 19, 2022

“MANCHESTER UNITED I NEVER DOUBTED YOU, IM GETTING THAT JERSEY BYE HAH,” another person said.

IM GETTING THAT JERSEY BYE HAH — TASTE THAT PINK VENOM (@eotteokerose) August 19, 2022

Dubbed the main rapper of Blackpink, Jennie inspired hundreds of thousands of comments when a video of Blackpink’s new single ‘Pink Venom’ dropped.

Blackpink, commonly stylised as BLɅϽKPIИK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Blackpink is the most successful Korean girl group internationally.

Later this year, Jennie Kim will be making her Hollywood debut in the upcoming HBO series The Idol.

One person wrote alongside pictures of Jennie in the Man Utd kit: “JENNIE KIM EVERYONE 🖤”

Another person wrote: “I’m from City but for Jennie I’m coming back from United @ManUtd 🤝”

I'm from City but for Jennie I'm coming back from United @ManUtd 🤝 https://t.co/VZvSqf1d4D — Jane 🤸 (@NurIchBae) August 19, 2022

“Manchester United after Jennie wears the shirt,” another Twitter user wrote.

manchester united after jennie wears the shirt pic.twitter.com/u4VapHPjsy — JENNIE CHILE 🕷🐍 (@jenniebpchile) August 19, 2022

While another person wrote: “Jennie wearing a Manchester United shirt is so hot.”

jennie wearing a manchester united shirt is so hot pic.twitter.com/s6u1LPkpYa — ⭒ (@hbicrubyjane) August 19, 2022

“Jennie wearing a customised @ManUtd jersey with “JENNIE 96” on it!” said another.

Jennie wearing a customized @ManUtd jersey with “JENNIE 96” on it! pic.twitter.com/Vpl4cFg18v — JENNIE CHILE 🕷🐍 (@jenniebpchile) August 19, 2022

One Twitter wrote: “Jennie in a Manchester United kit is the best thing that’s happened to the club all year #PINKVENOM.”

Jennie in a Manchester United kit is the best thing that's happened to the club all year #PINKVENOM pic.twitter.com/bUxS1wa7KA — OnceInTexas (@TexasOnce) August 19, 2022

“JENNIE KIM IS A RED! 🙌🔴#PINKVENOM,” another person wrote.

And another one said: “Jennie’s shirt will single-handedly save Manchester United from bankruptcy CHARITY QUEEN.”

jennie’s shirt will single-handedly save manchester united from bankruptcy CHARITY QUEEN pic.twitter.com/F6EfUHRIll — jennifer kim ireland fans (@JNK1RIGHTS) August 19, 2022

As noted, Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, with one single tweet on the evening of Tuesday, August 16, sent the internet into a total frenzy by suggesting that he was purchasing Manchester United football club.

The billionaire posted on his official Twitter account: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!”, then another tweet that said: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome [sic].”

He later revealed that it was a joke.

Manchester United have lost both of their Premier League games this season, which led Piers Morgan to brand the Premier League side “rotten from the top down” after criticisms were aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo following the side’s humiliating defeat at Brentford.

The 57-year-old wrote: “Pathetic to see @Cristiano getting all the media headlines/blame for this United fiasco.

“Without him & his 18 PL goals last season they’d have been relegated, and without him this season – WHEN, not if he leaves – they might well be relegated.

“Whole club is rotten from top down.”

