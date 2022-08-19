Marbella Council improves the nurseries of Las Chapas, Las Albarizas, and El Pinar

“This is a much-needed action that, in the case of Las Chapas, has made it possible to increase the area allocated to classrooms and to create a dining room and a multipurpose room”. He indicated that in the El Pinar centre: “a space was also adapted for users between zero and one year but without the need to carry out any work”.

Diego Lopez, the Councillor for Works, visited the works that are being carried out in the first educational centre and explained that the reforms in the three centres have a budget of more than €85,000.

As announced on Thursday, August 18, Marbella Council is reforming the kiddies nurseries located in the municipalities of Las Chapas and Las Albarizas. The aim is to improve the facilities and provide them with new specific classrooms for babies adapted to regional regulations, a service that has also been enabled in El Pinar.

In the case of the Las Chapas nursery school, Lopez detailed that work is focused on the enclosure of the covered porch, This area will be transformed into a multipurpose room with an area of ​​almost 18m², which will connect with the dining room.

“A new space that has been obtained thanks to the redistribution of space, as well as the expansion of one of the classrooms that will be used for younger students”. This room will have an area of ​​more than 41m² and will have a maximum capacity for eight children aged between zero and twelve months.

The comprehensive reform includes masonry, electricity, lighting, plumbing, painting, carpentry, and metal locksmith work.

Lopez pointed out that the work will be completed by the end of August, adding that during the summer: “We have been busy in almost all the schools in the city to have them ready for the start of the school year”.

He detailed that the Council has carried out more than 300 reforms in the municipalities of the Malaga city. These include 100 maintenance and improvement works, and another 200 minor incidents related to taps, lighting or tiling. Likewise, he revealed that in the coming weeks: “some more far-reaching reforms will begin that will last until the end of the year”.



