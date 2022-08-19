Hidden dangers: ‘More people now dying from lockdown than from Covid’

By Annie Dabb • 19 August 2022 • 9:43

Image - hospital: chaikom/shutterstock

Lockdown may be over but its effects on elderly people certainly are not, as the Office for National Statistics records that there are more people dying from lockdown than from Covid, nearly 10,000 more deaths than the five-year average.

This means that the rate for excess deaths has climbed by 14.4% higher than than this average. None of these deaths are linked to the virus, although in the week ending 5th August 2022, 1,350 more people than usual died, as reported by dailymail.co.uk

Of these deaths, only 469 were related to covid, whereas 881 “have not been explained”. Since June, an average of 1,089 people have been dying from conditions unrelated to covid.

Despite people suffering and dying each week from illnesses and conditions other than covid, 20 thousand people have still been subjected to a 12+ hour wait in emergency care.

It has been suggested that the Department of Health have ordered an investigation into the delays in medical treatment due to the continued strains placed on the NHS asa potential cause of the ‘substantial ongoing excess’ of deaths.

The Stroke Association said they had been anticipating this rise in death figures for some time.

Dr Charles Levinson, the chief executive of private GP service Doctorcall has noted a “disturbing” amount of mental health conditions, undetected cancers and cardiac problems. He asked the Telegraph: ‘Hundreds of people are dying every week, what’s going on?”

