RFK Jr’s organisation accused of perpetuating anti-vax movement BANNED by Meta

19 August 2022

THE Children’s Health Defense organisation, which has been accused of spreading anti-vax information, has been BANNED from Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram.

The organisation led by Robert Kennedy Jr, the nephew of former US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, has been widely accused of perpetuating the anti-Covid vax movement and has been banned from spreading its information from the Meta platforms, most notably Facebook.

“We have deleted the Instagram and Facebook accounts in question for repeated violations of our Covid-19 policies,” Aaron Simpson, a spokesperson for Meta, told AFP on Thursday, August 18.

Following the ban, Robert Kennedy Jr said in a statement: “Facebook is acting here as a representative of the federal government’s crusade to silence any criticism of the government’s draconian policies.”

Another ‘anti-vaxxer’ banned

The news of the organisation’s ban from the platform comes after other high-profile personalities against the Covid jab received similar social media bans.

On November 4, 2020, David Icke was banned from Twitter over anti-Covid comments, in a move that aligned with Facebook and YouTube.

The controversial conspiracy theorist consistently claimed at the time, and since, that there was more to the Covid pandemic than met the eye. He even went as far as calling it a “PLANdemic”.

A Twitter spokesman told the BBC at the time: “The account referenced has been permanently suspended for violating Twitter’s rules regarding Covid misinformation.”

The action from Twitter came six months after Facebook and YouTube took similar action. Both companies said at the time that the Brit had posted misleading claims about the pandemic.

Reaction

After the removal of the organisation’s Facebook page, users of the social media platform Twitter reacted to the news.

Erin Elizabeth wrote: “I wish I could say I can’t imagine what it feels like but I’ve had it done to me several million followers and I know you guys already know this. Big hugs to all of you and I’m so so sorry. We love y’all.”

Another said: “Last straw for me. I’m done with FB. Cancelling my account now.”

One person quoted George Orwell, 1984: “… your name was removed from the registers, every record of everything you had ever done was wiped out, your one-time existence was denied and forgotten. You were abolished, annihilated: vaporized was the usual word.”

Another said: “Ridiculous but not surprising, Robert Kennedy Jr has been fighting pharma long before Covid but on the front lines of this too since the beginning.”

While another person wrote: “Don’t spread misinformation and you won’t be deplatformed. It’s pretty easy stuff.”

Anti-Covid Vax Disinformation

As mentioned, Meta’s decision to ban the Children’s Health Defense organisation was based on ‘repeated violations of its Covid-19 policies’ – an accusation that Robert Kennedy Jr’s organisation had been spreading disinformation.

This disinformation was recently revealed in a Twitter video making the rounds regarding the vaccination status of the World Health Organisation’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The video accused the WHO chief of not being vaccinated. However, the video was doctored and highlighted the dangers of doctored viral videos being disseminated online and their power to change public opinion.

