By Annie Dabb • 19 August 2022 • 12:42
Image - El siglo de Balenciaga: Javea Departmente de Turisme
Since the 1st of July to the 30th September, the municipality will host the show “The century of Balenciaga” with exclusive fashion pieces belonging to the private wardrobes of clients who have lent the garments for the occasion.
Commissioned by Pedro Usabiaga and Lydia Garcia, the show will be free to attend in the following locations around Javea:
. Museu Arquelogic I Etnografic Soler Blasco, C/ Primicies, no.1
. Ca Lambert. C/Major, no.40
. La Casa del Cable, Avda de la Marina Espanol, no.6
In the Parador de Javea and designer Jessica Bataille’s studio, there will be celebratory talks, meetings and round tables about Balenciaga, his legacy and his influence in art and design.
Around the commemoration there will also be other activities such as the free screening of the film “The invisible thread” in the Jayan cinema and a recital of “The sound of two shores” in the Sant Bertomeu church by the soprano Teresa Albero.
