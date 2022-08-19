The ultimate guide to the best law firm on the Costa del Sol

By Laura Kemp • 19 August 2022 • 6:16

It’s not often that we need to seek the help of a lawyer, but in the event that you do, it is vital to choose a trusted, knowledgeable and experienced law firm to represent and advise you. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has taken a look at the best law firm on the Costa del Sol to help you with the decision.

When you need legal advice, particularly when you live in a foreign country, it is essential to use a trusted and experienced law firm to help and advise you. You may need a lawyer, for example, when you are starting a new business, if you have decided to purchase your dream property in Spain, if you need an inspection on a boat you are purchasing, if you have suffered an injury that was not your fault or if you are dealing with family issues such as child custody.

So, you need legal advice but where do you go? We have found the best law firm with offices across the Costa del Sol to help you with legal advice including banking and finance, insurance, criminal and corporate compliance, real estate, town planning, maritime law and family issues.

How do I know if I need a lawyer?

If you haven’t worked with a lawyer before, there are many types of legal issues that could require you to have legal representation. Lawyers can help you to anticipate any issues and prevent legal problems before they arise, as well as after an event such as a car accident or an injury at work.

In most cases, if you have a legal issue it is best to at least talk to a law firm about your issue to get legal advice.

Most of the lawyers in Spain will be able to assist you in all aspects of legal services and you will usually find that each has their own specialist field, experience and background.

What would I need a lawyer for?

There are a variety of reasons for needing the help of a lawyer, such as property damage or a car accident, the sale or purchase of a home or real estate, the drafting of a Will, tax issues, and the setting up of a new business.

The most common reason for British people to use the expertise of a lawyer in Spain is when they are purchasing a property. Spanish lawyers can help British and other foreign citizens with immigration law, giving you essential and educated advice and helping you to fill out all of the relevant paperwork correctly – something that is particularly important in Spain. Any problems will generally be noticed quickly and rectified by a lawyer, meaning you can have peace of mind that your issue is being dealt with in the best possible way.

They can also assist in matters concerning tax and problems that may have arisen from the previous owner of a property.

What happens if I do need a lawyer on the Costa del Sol?

The best law firm on the Costa del Sol to help you is the experienced and professional team at Martinez-Echevarria. Due to the influx of resident and non-resident foreigners in the area, Martinez-Echevarria has offices across the Costa del Sol to ensure ease of access to services for all of their clients.

They will assess your legal issue and tell you whether you need legal representation and, if you do, your lawyer will evaluate all aspects of your situation. They will explain all of the options and what to expect as well as take any action to protect your legal rights.

Our recommendation Martinez-Echevarria If you are looking for legal representation in Spain, whether it be for purchasing a new property, opening a new business, for a family matter or issues with tax, there is no one better placed to help than the professional and experienced team at Martinez-Echevarria. With over 40 years of existence, Martinez-Echevarria is the largest law firm in Andalucia with offices across the province of Malaga, including Malaga City, Fuengirola, Marbella, Estepona and Manilva. The team speak many languages including French, German, Swedish, Norwegian and Danish, so you can be sure to get the help and advice you need in a language that you understand. Martinez-Echevarria offers a wide range of practices in order to provide complete solutions to companies, families and individuals. The professional team strive to offer the best legal advice, making it accessible to everyone who requires quality legal services adapted to their needs. Each department is led by coordinating partners who are highly specialised in their area of expertise and who are also attorney generals, prosecutors, judges, magistrates, professors or lawyers with proven and successful experience at the highest professional level in international legal advice. The team at Martinez-Echevarria are specialists in all areas of law of importance to individuals and companies, in particular, specialising in : Legal advice on real estate sales and purchases

The highly experienced team of lawyers attend to more than a thousand property transactions a year on the Costa del Sol, ensuring that the legality of the transaction is respected and defending the interests of their clients to avoid unpleasant surprises, making the buying and selling process a pleasant experience.

The team deals with everything related to the defence of individuals and companies in their relationships including family law, money claims, the drafting of contracts, claims against suppliers for bad service, inheritance and more.

The team can assist you with tax planning and optimisation as well as defence against claims from the Tax Agency or Tax Inspections.

The specialist team will provide legal assistance in any situation related to criminal law that a person or company may encounter.

Martinez-Echevarria can help you with the defence of companies or workers in any situation regarding labour law or Social Security. Each department at Martinez-Echevarria is directed by state attorneys or magistrates – all currently in private practice – professors of law and university professors, this guarantees clients that their legal representation is up-to-date according to the jurisprudence and new legislation norms. With following and upholding the law, fairness and the protection of individuals and companies at the heart of everything they do, Martinez-Echevarria are the best people to go to if you are looking for legal advice and representation. Contact the friendly and professional team now: Website: Click here Email: [email protected] Estepona office Address: Calle Real, 75 1ª planta, 29680 Estepona Telephone: 952 899 592 Email: [email protected] Fuengirola office Address: Edf. S208, Av. Carmen Sáenz de Tejada, s/n, 29651 Mijas Costa Telephone: 952 199 111 Email: [email protected] Marbella office Address: Centro de Negocios Puerta de Banús, Bloque D, 1º planta, CN. 340, Km. 175, 29660 Nueva Andalucía, Marbella Telephone: 952 765 000 Email: [email protected] Manilva office Address: C/Antonio Gala, 1, Edf. María Teresa, Bloque 2, Local 1, 29692 San Luis de Sabinillas Telephone: 952 899 598 Email: [email protected] Sotogrande office Address: Paseo de Levante, Edif. B, Portal 8, Apto 2-16, 11310 Sotogrande Telephone: 956 79 02 94 Email: [email protected]

