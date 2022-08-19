By Matthew Roscoe • 19 August 2022 • 14:51

Fire in Alicante's Vall d'Ebo has been "stabilised" after days of devastation. Image: Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Alicante

FIREFIGHTERS have declared that the Vall d’Ebo fire has been stabilized on Friday, August 19, although early reports suggest that it has not been controlled.

The Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Alicante said that the devastating fire in Vall d’Ebo has been stabilized following an aerial inspection of the affected area at 10 am.

The Consortium stated that it was “stabilized” but “neither had been controlled nor extinguished.”

During the night, the emergency services used drones with thermal cameras in order to check the perimeter and possible hot spots.

Aerial views show the extent of the damage.

One commented on the post from the European Union Earth Observation Programme.

“Much as I love EO images and maps, they don’t convey the beauty of the region that has burned. Sad about Vall d’Ebo, near my hometown Alcoi, and Bejís, North of Valencia. All these places where I used to hike with my father 😞.”

The Military Emergency Unit (UME) was withdrawn from the Vall d’Ebo fire and firefighters were sent to the province of Castellón to work on the fire in Bejís.

The fires in Bejís have already burnt through 13,000 hectares over a 120-kilometre perimeter.

More than 120 firefighters and 35 vehicles from the Alicante Provincial Consortium and forest firefighters from the Generalitat are now on site as the Valencia Consortium and the Murcia Region have already withdrawn.

The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, said before it was confirmed by the firefighter’s consortium, “the Vall d’Ebo fire could be considered stabilised in the next few hours. On the contrary, the Bejís fire is advancing towards the Sierra Calderona.”

On Thursday, August 18, overnight rainfall gave firefighters in the Valencian Community some hope of respite from the forest fire that had been burning now for three days in the municipality of Bejis.

However, although flames along the perimeter of the fire had been extinguished by the rain, sudden strong winds reignited some pockets.

