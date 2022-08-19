By Chris King • 19 August 2022 • 3:20
Image of an ammunition warehouse fire in Belgorod, Russia.
Credit: [email protected]
On the evening of Thursday, August 18, video footage posted on social media purported to show what was an ammunition warehouse on fire in the Belgorod region of Russia. This is the second such incident in that area, following a similar act on Wednesday, August 18 when a munitions depot exploded.
Explosion of an ammunition depot near Belgorod
An ammunition depot caught fire near the village of Timonovo near Belgorod, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.
One more, well done! pic.twitter.com/2MXGkbGpZV
— The NATO Situation Centre (SITCEN) citizen monitor (@NATO_SITCEN) August 18, 2022
According to censor.net, the news was posted on the official Telegram account of Odesa government spokesman, Oleksiy Honcharenko. “It’s burning again in the Belgorod region. An ammunition warehouse is on fire”, he wrote.
⚡️Another video from the village of Timonovo in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, where an ammunition depot is on fire. https://t.co/M8H3xfokYk pic.twitter.com/RYRO7SuBrs
— Flash (@Flash43191300) August 18, 2022
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod Region, subsequently released information confirming that an ammunition depot was on fire near the village of Timonovo, in the Valuy urban district.
He announced that according to the latest data, there were no victims or casualties, and the head of the district was taking residents of the villages of Timonovo and Solote to a safe distance. Operational services are working at the site, and the cause of the fire has been established.
There are no injured or victims. Residents of the villages of Timonovo and Soloti are taken to a safe distance. The cause of the fire is being established, said the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov. https://t.co/zY1cNW9klo
— Flash (@Flash43191300) August 18, 2022
Footage was also uploaded on Thursday evening purporting to show a direct hit on the Crimean airfield of Belbek:
blasts on the Belbek military airport in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Earlier there were reports about explosions in Kerch, Crimea
seems that Russians have less and less capacity to defend the occupied peninsula https://t.co/mH93d9aHbi
— UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) August 18, 2022
Belbek military airfield in CrimeaOne more hitGood job pic.twitter.com/hZGq3T74eB
— The NATO Situation Centre (SITCEN) citizen monitor (@NATO_SITCEN) August 18, 2022
