By Chris King • 19 August 2022 • 3:20

Image of an ammunition warehouse fire in Belgorod, Russia. Credit: [email protected]

An ammunition warehouse in the Belgorod region of Russia has allegedly caught fire, the second one in two nights.

 

On the evening of Thursday, August 18, video footage posted on social media purported to show what was an ammunition warehouse on fire in the Belgorod region of Russia. This is the second such incident in that area, following a similar act on Wednesday, August 18 when a munitions depot exploded.

According to censor.net, the news was posted on the official Telegram account of Odesa government spokesman, Oleksiy Honcharenko. “It’s burning again in the Belgorod region. An ammunition warehouse is on fire”, he wrote.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod Region, subsequently released information confirming that an ammunition depot was on fire near the village of Timonovo, in the Valuy urban district.

He announced that according to the latest data, there were no victims or casualties, and the head of the district was taking residents of the villages of Timonovo and Solote to a safe distance. Operational services are working at the site, and the cause of the fire has been established.

Footage was also uploaded on Thursday evening purporting to show a direct hit on the Crimean airfield of Belbek:

