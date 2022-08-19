Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod Region, subsequently released information confirming that an ammunition depot was on fire near the village of Timonovo, in the Valuy urban district.

He announced that according to the latest data, there were no victims or casualties, and the head of the district was taking residents of the villages of Timonovo and Solote to a safe distance. Operational services are working at the site, and the cause of the fire has been established.

There are no injured or victims. Residents of the villages of Timonovo and Soloti are taken to a safe distance. The cause of the fire is being established, said the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov. https://t.co/zY1cNW9klo — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 18, 2022

Footage was also uploaded on Thursday evening purporting to show a direct hit on the Crimean airfield of Belbek:

blasts on the Belbek military airport in Russian-occupied Crimea. Earlier there were reports about explosions in Kerch, Crimea seems that Russians have less and less capacity to defend the occupied peninsula https://t.co/mH93d9aHbi — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) August 18, 2022

Belbek military airfield in Crimea

One more hit

Good job pic.twitter.com/hZGq3T74eB — The NATO Situation Centre (SITCEN) citizen monitor (@NATO_SITCEN) August 18, 2022

