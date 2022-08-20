At least 15 killed in massive traffic accident in Turkey’s Gaziantep

By Annie Dabb • 20 August 2022 • 13:40

Breaking-news-EWN

At least fifteen people including firefighters, ambulance drivers and reports have been killed today in a massive traffic accident in Turkey’s Gaziantep.

The catastrophic pile up occurred on the highway that runs between Gaziantep and Nizip today when an emergency aid vehicle which had veered off the road was hit by another bus which collided with the stationary vehicles.

Amongst the casualties were three firefighters, two ambulance drivers and two local reporters from Ihlas news agency who had rushed to the scene of the accident to help and to report on it. More than 20 people were injured, as reported by paudal.com

The names of the emergency services staff have not yet been confirmed, however the journalists who were killed were Muhammet Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanriover, who was driving their vehicle, an Ihlas news agency car.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.