By Chris King • 20 August 2022 • 1:44

Legendary German actress and singer dubbed 'Brigitte Bardot of the GDR' passes away aged 87

The legendary German actress and singer, Eva-Maria Hagen, once dubbed the ‘Brigitte Bardot of the GDR’, has passed away at the age of 87.

Eva-Maria Hagen, the legendary German actress and singer, dubbed the ‘Brigitte Bardot of the GDR’, passed away this Friday, August 19, at the age of 87. Her death was confirmed by her 67-year-old daughter, the famous punk rock icon and singer, Nina Hagen, as reported by bild.de.

“On August 16, 2022, our beloved Eva-Maria Hagen left this earthly world and preceded us to the eternal home. We mourn more longing, with love and gratitude”, Nina Hagen, told the German publication, together with her children Cosma Shiva, and Otis.

Polish-born Hagen first became known as a theatre and film actress in the GDR. In 1953 she was seen in the theatre for the first time, acting in the play ‘Katzgraben’ at the Berliner Ensemble, directed by Bertold Brecht. She became known for her role in the film ‘Don’t forget my Traudel’, in 1957, going on to become one of the most successful actresses in East Germany.

Between 1957 to 1965, Hagen appeared in about 50 film and television productions. She was also a founding member of the drama ensemble of the Berlin-Adlershof television station.

A star in her own right, mother of Nina: https://t.co/T39G6mMNTg — Seb Emulating a Mainframe 🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@bosnews) August 19, 2022

In 1977, Hagen’s GDR citizenship was revoked so she moved to West Germany with her daughter Nina Hagen. She started working there as an actress, while also performing as a singer.

Hagen married screenwriter Hans Oliva-Hagen in 1954, with whom she shared a daughter Catharina, born in 1955. The girl later became Nina Hagen, known for her theatrical vocals, who rose to prominence during the punk and new wave movements in the late 1970s and early 1980s with her Nina Hagen Band.

Their marriage lasted five years, from 1965 to 1972. Eva-Maria then became involved in a relationship with singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann. At times she also lived with the director Matti Geschonneck and later with the pianist Siegfried Gerlich. During her life, Hagen lived in Hamburg, Berlin, and the Uckermark.

