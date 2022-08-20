Estepona Council receives European Funds for installation of computer network in new Town Hall

By Chris King • 20 August 2022 • 0:13

Image of the new Town Hall in Estepona. Credit: [email protected]

European Funds will be used for the installation of the computer network of the new Town Hall in the Malaga town of Estepona.

As announced by Estepona Council on Thursday, August 18, it has received NextGenerationEU European Funds for the installation of the computer network of the future municipal building.

Jose Maria Ayala, the deputy mayor of the Economy, Innovation and Human Resources department, explained that the Council has put the contract out to tender for the installation of the new computer network. That will allow the different plants and areas of the new Council offices to be interconnected with the other municipal offices.

The municipal manager indicated that this tender, which has a budget of €155,400 (VAT included), will allow the Town Council to advance in the digitisation and modernisation of its facilities.

He explained that the new computer network will be integrated with the servers that currently exist in the Town Hall. Being a state-of-the-art network, this will increase the speed of communication between the servers and the employee positions, as well as the interconnection with internet and citizens.

The material to be purchased with these European Funds is made up of 2 CORE communications switches. These interconnection devices will be located in the new Data Processing Centre. This will include the installation of 15 access switches and 56 transceivers of different speeds, all linked by fibre optics.

Mr Ayala pointed out that with the construction and equipping of the new Town Hall, the transformation and modernisation of the computer communications of this administration will be reinforced. The new Council offices will be the nerve centre of all intercommunication, both with the rest of the dependencies and with the citizens, making the Council of this Malaga municipality one of the most technologically advanced in Spain.

This building, for administrative use, will consist of 13,246m²; 9,392 of them will be built above ground, including the ground floor plus seven floors, with another 3,917m² below ground. This includes a mezzanine and a basement for parking with a capacity of 132 spaces, which will have a payment system of one euro per day for the user.

Due to be completed before the end of the year, the new property is located in the heart of Estepona, in the Central Park area. It is at a point of connection between the historic centre and the extension of the urban centre.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.