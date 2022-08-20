Fifteen hundred firefighter call outs due to floods in storm-affected areas in Austria

By Annie Dabb • 20 August 2022 • 14:14

Image - Vorarlberg: Space Factory/shutterstock

Dramatic images of Vorarlberg in Western Austria show the main highway Rheintalautobahn flooded with brown water in some places thanks to the sudden torrential rains. There have fifteen hundred firefighter call outs in the areas affected by the storms and two children have died.

Emergency services were called out on hundreds of operations yesterday, as underpasses have been flooded and roads blocked off by the torrential storms affecting this area of Austria following the heatwaves in previous weeks.

Works to clear the areas are being carried out and the search for the cause of the storm and the hurricane gusts in Carintia where two children died last Thursday after being crushed by a tree in lake Sankt Andra.

The vast quantities of water have entered into many buildings, underpasses and streets.

Various roads throughout the area have been closed off and bus routes have also been affected. Some train networks have also been temporarily disrupted by the catastrophic weather conditions.

The I.E.N twitter account posted a video showing cars submerged on roads flooded with water following the heavy rainfall.

