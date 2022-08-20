Fuengirola Council hosts an environmental awareness campaign on the use of plastic waste this Sunday, August 21

By Chris King • 20 August 2022 • 18:43

Image of Antonio Carrasco and Javier Hidalgo from Fuengirola Council. Credit: [email protected]

Fuengirola Town Hall hosts an environmental awareness campaign on the use of plastic waste this Sunday, August 21, on the Malaga town’s Paseo Maritimo of Los Boliches.

As announced by Fuengirola Council on Friday, August 19, an environmental awareness campaign on the use of plastic waste will take place on the Malaga town’s Paseo Maritimo on Los Boliches, this Sunday, August 21. This is a campaign that has been carried out throughout the Mediterranean coast.

Antonio Carrasco and Javier Hidalgo, the councillors of Urban Ecology and Beaches, respectively, presented this initiative that is being promoted by the firm ‘Pilot’, in collaboration with Fuengirola Town Hall.

The scheme consists of the gifting of a pen of this brand – made with plastic waste – in exchange for remains of this type removed from the beach. Several monitors will also offer information on the environmental problem generated by these remains on the coast.

“The departments of Beaches and Urban Ecology continue to work hand in hand to promote environmental awareness campaigns throughout the year. Now that we are at the time of year when more visitors come to our town, it is the best time to develop this type of campaign and make the users of our beaches aware of the importance of conserving the natural environment”, explained Carrasco.

“On this occasion, we are going to launch a campaign courtesy of the company ‘Pilot’, which will consist of the installation of a stand next Sunday, August 21, from 12 midday until 7pm, on the Paseo Maritimo of Los Boliches, specifically at No70, near the Verdu ice cream parlour“.

Specifically, the campaign will focus: “on the problem of plastics in the sea and our natural environment. Any user of our beaches who goes to this stand with plastic waste found on our coastline will be presented with a pen from this brand that has been made with recycled plastic removed from the marine environment”, indicated Carrasco.

“In addition to the gift of these ecological pens, several monitors will give awareness talks on the problem of plastics and will report on the use that we should give to this type of waste”, he continued.

Javier Hidalgo stated that: “We continue to work on awareness campaigns to continue improving our environment and we want to thank the company ‘Pilot’ for choosing Fuengirola to carry out this campaign”.

“It is added to others that we have recently promoted, such as the one carried out last week with the little ones to make them aware, through games, of the importance of keeping our beaches clean and free of waste”, he added.

“These are campaigns that we develop throughout the year in collaboration with different associations, with the Institute of Oceanography and other entities. We are going to continue promoting them and, in fact, we are already working on other initiatives that will be developed soon to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining our natural environment in the best possible state of conservation”, concluded Hidalgo.

