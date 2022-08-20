Joshua tips the scales 23lbs heavier than Usyk for heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia

By Chris King • 20 August 2022 • 5:07

Image from the weigh-in for Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk. Credit: [email protected]

Britain’s Anthony Joshua goes into the Saudi Arabian world heavyweight title rematch 23lbs heavier than Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk.

At the weigh-in on Friday, August 19, for their heavyweight world title rematch, British boxer Anthony Joshua tipped the scales at 23lbs more than his Ukrainian opponent Oleksandr Usyk. The two fighters will face off tonight, Saturday, August 20, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

World champion Usyk weighed in at 15st 11lbs (100.5kg), a fraction heavier than their last bout, while 32-year-old Joshua recorded a weight of 17st 6lbs (110.9kg). Three world heavyweight belts are on the line in Jeddah: Usyk currently holds the IBF, WHO, and WBA (Super) belts.

There was no sign of nerves from AJ, who said: “All this stuff – weight, face-off – none of it matters to me. I’m just looking forward to the fight”, as reported by bbc.com.

Usyk has been criticised previously by some so-called experts who believe he is not being large enough to fight in the heavyweight division. Incredibly, he has only had three fights as a heavyweight, yet, he really has very little to prove, considering the 35-year-old holds three belts.

Joshua has twice been world champion and will be looking for a positive result from this fight after being totally outboxed by the Ukrainian 11 months ago in their last fight. Usyk will undoubtedly have the support of all neutrals, and AJ will have his work cut out if he wants to walk away from Jeddah with those three belts tonight.

