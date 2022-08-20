L’Alfas del Pi town council invests twenty thousand euros in the development of public schools

By Annie Dabb • 20 August 2022 • 13:08

Image - l'Alfas del Pi: Ayuntamiento de l'Alfas del Pi

The town council of L’Alfas del Pi has invested 20,000 euros in different proceedings carried out in the Infant and Primary Centres of Education in l’Alfas: CEIP Santissim Crist del Bon Encert, CEIP Raco de l’Albir y CEIP Vales e Vents.

The development programme is taking advantage of the school holiday period and the councillors of Education and Technical Services have coordinated tasks with the objective of facilitating the return to school.

On Thurssay morning, the 18th August, the mayor of L’Alfas Vicente Arques, along with the councillor of Education, Loli Albero and municipal workers, has supervised the carrying out of development work in schools. Arques has clarified that the work is minor but nevertheless necessary.

The reparations in the schools include painting, electricity repairs, interior and exterior cleaning and plumbing.

The improvements are obvious and the most important intention in all the developmental proceedings is the comfort, healthiness and and security of the student community.

