L’Alfas will launch a free night bus service during the festivities in l’Albir

By Annie Dabb • 20 August 2022 • 12:32

Image - L'Alfas free night bus: Ayuntamiento de L'Alfas del Pi

L’Alfas de Pi’s town council will launch a free night bus service during the Fiestas de l’Albir which will take place between the 19th and 21st of August. The buses will run between 1am and 4:30am.

This, as well as other topics, was broached in the meeting of work coordination held between the Technical and Road Cleaning Services and Citizen security and chaired by the mayor of L’Alfas Vicente Arques.

The free night bus service will operate between the city centre, the surrounding urbanizations and the l’Albir zone this weekend in order to avoid the use of personal vehicles which could cause a disruption to the festivities.

The buses will run frequently every 45 minutes approximately and have stops at the Rotonda Avenida Oscar Espla; Casa de Cultura, Parque Escandinavia and Rotonda Urbanisacion San Rafael.

The use of masks will still be mandatory on the bus service and residents of L’Alfas are encouraged to enjoy the festivities responsibly, with respect for other people.

