Latest round of strikes by easyJet pilots in Spain has no effect on Malaga airport

By Chris King • 20 August 2022 • 4:18

Image of an easyJet aircraft. Credit: EasyJet media

Malaga-Costa del Sol airport was not affected by the latest round of strikes in Spain by easyJet pilots.

The latest round of strike action on Friday, August 19, by easyJet pilots in Spain, had no impact whatsoever on Malaga airport. No cancellations occurred at the facility. Barcelona’s El Prat saw six flights cancelled and another eight were recorded at Palma de Mallorca airport.

As reported by the Sepla pilots’ union, the cancelled flights had Geneva, Milan, Paris, London, and Basel as their origin or destination. This current industrial action is scheduled to continue until Sunday, August 21 inclusive. Another period of strikes will start next Saturday, August 27, through until Monday, August 29.

Friday’s 14 cancellations follow 36 more that were registered in the first period of stoppages initiated by the union representing the easyJet pilots, which lasted from August 12 to 14. On Friday, the union denounced easyJet in a statement, challenging the minimum services implemented by the government.

Their action demands that they are reinstated to the same salaries they were being paid before the pandemic started on the understanding that the airline is now operating the same volume of flights. Sepla is also demanding the airline sit down and negotiate the new pay structure.

📢Sepla impugna los servicios mínimos de la huelga en #easyJet, constata prácticas abusivas y presiones a los pilotos. 👩‍✈️🧑‍✈️Comienza el segundo de los tres períodos de paros de 72 horas para reclamar las condiciones previas a la pandemia. 🔗Más info https://t.co/YlFIggvCdx pic.twitter.com/3lgjZODSaD — Sepla (@sepla_pilotos) August 19, 2022

After six months of negotiations, no resolution has been found to the situation. easyJet has reportedly already rejected three proposals that the union has presented for the recovery of working conditions, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

⁉️¿Por qué la Sección Sindical de Sepla en #easyJet ha convocado huelga en agosto? 👩‍✈️🧑‍✈️Los pilotos llevan meses intentando negociar con la compañía: piden volver a las condiciones que tenían en 2019. El número de vuelos es muy similar al de hace dos años. 📹Te lo explicamos: pic.twitter.com/QzFaEHyf5g — Sepla (@sepla_pilotos) August 10, 2022

