Old medicine is restoring luscious locks without rinsing savings

By Annie Dabb • 20 August 2022 • 10:44

Image - hair loss: PHOTONs Photo Service/shutterstock

It is not uncommon to see people who don’t have quite the head of hair they used to splashing out on treatments or resorting to desperate measures to try and restore their luscious locks, despite dermatologists doubting the effectiveness of these products.

Dermatologist Dr Brett King has lamented the “endless array of useless hair-growth remedies” available at “significant cost”, which continue to abound “because people are deparate”, as reported by The New York Times.

However, an old medicinal treatment for hair loss has resurfaced recently, which has proven effective is taken orally in very low-dose pills, rather than being applied to the scalp directly. This treatment, originally used to treat high blood pressure, is minoxidil and can be prescribed off-label, having been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for hair restoration purposes.

Although the treatment is now generic, in lotion or foam form, many people stopped using this treatment as they disliked leaving a sticky substance in their hair. For others, minoxidil simply didn’t seem to work for them.

However, when converted to active form sulfotransferase enzymes in the oral pill, this treatment had proven to prompt hair growth in 100 successive women as revealed at a meeting in Miami in 2015 by dermatologist Dr Rodney Sinclair.

Dermatologist Dr Crystal Aguh has emphasised that in order to restore lost hair, there needs to be some hair left. “It will not work, for example, if a man is mostly bald, with a shiny scalp” she told The New York Times.

The best part about minoxidil hair loss treatment? It costs “pennies a day”. It is likely to remain an off-label treatment like many other skin and hair treatments, because “there is no incentive to spend tens of millions of dollars to test it in a clinical trial.”

