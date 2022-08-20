The queen’s teenage granddaughter earns minimum wage

By Annie Dabb • 20 August 2022 • 9:20

Image - garden centre: Fusionstudio/shutterstock

The queen’s teenage granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor was spotted working at a garden centre which reportedly pays her minimum wage £6.83 to earn some money over summer while she awaited her A Level results.

The teenager reportedly works several days a week, despite living in a £30,000,000 mansion with her parents in Bagshot, Surrey, as reported by @Daily_Express.

Apparently staff adore the eighteen year old royal, daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, countess of Wessex, who works behind the tills, greets customers and pots plants at the garden centre in Surrey.

Customers at the garden centre have also offered praise of the young royal worker bee who is said to be “polite and attentive” at work. She has been described as a “modest and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers. She seemed to be loving the job.” according to dailymail.co.uk

Members of the public have also applauded the queen’s granddaughter for being “just like any other normal teenager” by getting “a summer job before going to university…she gets it.”

Having received her A Level grades on results day yesterday along with hundreds of thousands of students yesterday, Windsor is set to attend prestigious St Andrew’s University in Scotland, following in the footsteps of her cousin the Duke of Cambridge and his wife. Windsor will study English.

