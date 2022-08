By Chris King • 20 August 2022 • 0:41

15-year-old boy arrested after shooting incident in Malmo's Emporia Shopping Centre in Sweden

Police in Sweden arrested a 15-year-old boy after a shooting incident inside Malmo’s Emporia Shopping Centre that left two people injured, believed to be gang-related.

UPDATE: Saturday, August 20 at 00:22am

Police in the Swedish city of Malmo confirmed that a 15-year-old boy had been arrested following the shooting incident in the Emporia Shopping Centre earlier this afternoon. It is believed the motive was gang-related, with a member of one gang attempting to assassinate the leader of a rival gang.

Up to 20 shots were reported fired with one male said to have been killed. A female was also injured in the incident and taken to a hospital, according to @gulf_news.

One dead in #Sweden shopping mall shooting Woman in hospital as suspected shooter arrested after #Malmo incident https://t.co/TX05x2JwGl — Gulf News (@gulf_news) August 19, 2022

#Update; Just in – Video from inside the #Emporia shopping center in #Malmo in #Sweden, after the shooting, seeing 2 victims on the floor bleeding, after a 15 year old migrant boy shot at them in a gang related feud. —Warning video is hard to watch— pic.twitter.com/9Y89OWn9fV — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) August 19, 2022

UPDATE: Friday, August 19 at 9:50pm

As reported by the BNN Newsroom on Twitter @BNNBreaking, Swedish police have arrested one suspect in connection with the shooting incident inside Malmo’s Emporia Shopping Centre earlier this afternoon.

According to a police statement: “The immediate danger to the public is judged to be over. At present, the incident is considered to be connected to the criminal environment”.

JUST IN: Two people were injured in a shooting at the #Emporia shopping centre in the southern city of Malmö and one suspect has been arrested, said the Swedish police. #Malmoshooting pic.twitter.com/fZXWyvEeM8 — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 19, 2022

Friday, August 19 at 6:12pm

A shooting incident inside the Emporia Shopping Centre in the Swedish city of Malmo this afternoon, Friday, August 19, has led to armed police cordoning the building off. According to local sources for HD and Sydsvenskan, two people are believed to have been injured.

"Shots have been fired at the Emporia shopping centre in Malmo. The police are at the scene with a large amount of resources and the location has been cordoned off," Swedish police said. — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 19, 2022

The press spokesperson at the police command centre, Jimmy Modin, said: “There has been a shooting. We are on-site with a large number of resources and we have cordoned off the place”. It is believed that armed police officers are inside the shopping centre with their weapons drawn, according to sydsvenskan.se.

Other police forces are said to be deploying reinforcements to Malmo to assist with the ongoing operation. Mr Modin asked members of the public to contact the police if they had been inside the centre at the time of the incident.

A witness at the scene commented: “Several crying people say they heard gunfire”. Unconfirmed reports from witnesses online said the shooting started after a large fight broke out in the shopping centre. It has been suggested that the shooting could be gang-related.

WATCH: Shooting incident reported at a shopping centre in the city of Malmo, Sweden. #Malmoshoppingcenter pic.twitter.com/Tnca3cU1KH — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 19, 2022

