At least 16 confirmed dead and 40 wounded in Hayat Hotel siege in Somali capital of Mogadishu

At least 16 people are confirmed to have died in the siege on the Hayat Hotel in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu, with another 40 wounded.

UPDATE: Saturday, August 20 at 9:17pm

As reported by the BNN Newsroom, US-trained Alpha Group soldiers have been spotted on the top floor of the besieged Hayat hotel. According to police sources, the members of the Al Shabaab group who attacked the facility are still active, some wearing suicide vests.

22 hours into the siege on Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel, 16 people are confirmed dead, with 40 wounded.

UPDATE: Saturday, August 20 at 7:09pm

According to a Somali intelligence officer this Saturday, August 20, at least 12 people were killed in an attack on the Hayat Hotel in Somalia‘s capital city of Mogadishu yesterday, Friday, August 19. The militant group al Shabaab, which is linked to Al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the incident.

An unknown number of hostages were taken as gunmen stormed the hotel, subsequently taking control of the building. Security forces were still battling to free them from the second floor of the hotel nearly 20 hours after the siege began. As reported by BNN Newsroom, a local police officer said the location of the hostages made it impossible to use heavy weapons in attempts to free them.

Friday, August 19 at 8:21pm

The Hayat Hotel in Somalia’s capital city of Mogadishu is this evening, Friday, August 19, under siege after members of the Al Shabab group carried out attacks on the building, according to the BNN Newsroom on its Twitter account @BNNBreaking.

At around 7pm local time, three explosions were heard one after another, which reportedly started a firefight between the group and security personnel. It is believed that there are fatalities as a result of the attack, with a former Fuad Yassin security officer, Abdi Ganaf, named among the alleged dead.

According to local police reports, following the explosions and an exchange of fire, the unidentified attackers took control of the hotel. in the Somali capital. Speaking with Reuters, a local police officer said: Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. One hit a barrier near the hotel and then the other hit the gate of the hotel. We believe the fighters are inside the hotel”.

