Valencian women confront discrimination at the doors of the town council

By Annie Dabb • 20 August 2022 • 11:08

Image - Valencianas por la igualdad: Ayuntamiento de Denia

Yesterday on the 19th August, the six figures of Valencian women from the travelling exhibition “Valencianas por la igualdad” have travelled from the square of the constitution to the doors of of Denia’s town council.

Each figure holds a message of empowerment and solidarity written on the women’s traditional aprons: “we strive for equality”, “together we are stronger”, “today women build themselves”. They serve as the first reference to the festival of las Fallas (the fires).

This festival sees Valencia given over to a carnival of bonfires, fireworks and plenty of satire in commemoration of Saint Joseph.

The figures were designed by artists Maria Joe and Pilar Luna.

“Valencianas por la igualdad” is one of the initiatives of the Caixa Popular Dona project that has already travelled through places like Valencia and Gandia. In representation of the banking firm, gestor Silvia Richart attended the presentation of the figures yesterday. He commented that “equality between people isn’t a trend, but a value that Caixa Popular holds in all its aspects”.

The councillor of equality and diversity Javier Scotto, has explained the objective of the awareness-raising actions, saying “public spaces cannot be neutral; they should consider gender and diversity and be filled with culture to raise awareness” of these issues.

The six female figures will be there until the 8th September.

