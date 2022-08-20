By Chris King • 20 August 2022 • 21:57

At least 8 dead as out-of-control vehicle ploughs into busy street in Turkey

An out-of-control vehicle ploughed into a busy pedestrianised area in the city of Mardin in Turkey, killing at least 8 people.

At least 8 people dead are reported to have died this evening, Saturday, August 20, after a vehicle smashed through a busy pedestrianised area in the town of Derik in Mardin province in the southeastern Anatolia region of Turkey.

Video footage of the tragic incident uploaded onto Twitter shows a pick-up truck ploughing into dozens of people at full speed.

#Mardin'de trafik kazası: 8 kişi hayatını kaybetti, çok sayıda kişi yaralandı https://t.co/qJyGxQQPG6 pic.twitter.com/5AAShDhrGD — BBC News Türkçe (@bbcturkce) August 20, 2022

According to local reports, it is believed the accident occurred after the vehicle’s brakes failed as it was going downhill near the Milangaz auto gas station in the town of Derik. Another 29 people are said to have been injured in the tragic accident.

This is the second tragic traffic incident to take place in Turkey today. A catastrophic crash occurred on a motorway that connects the cities of Nizip and Gaziantep. At least 15 people were killed as a result, including two ambulance drivers and three firefighters. Another 20 were injured.

An emergency vehicle which careered off the road was subsequently hit by a bus. Stationary vehicles also became involved in the massive pile-up. Among the casualties were two reporters from local news agency Ihlas, who had rushed to the scene of the accident to report on it and to offer assistance.

