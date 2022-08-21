Alicante’s future open air Archaeology Museum

By Annie Dabb • 21 August 2022 • 12:29

Through the department of integral heritage, Alicante town council’s department of culture is planning to resume the archaeological investment project in the site of the Parque de las Naciones this coming autumn for a new open air archaeology museum. The new agreement is to be signed by the University of Alicante.

This new development, which will take place in September, will be phase one of the new project.

On the site of a 15.000 square metre annex on la Avenida de Miriam Blasco, an open air museum will be developed which will form part of the museum network together with the settlement of the “Lucentum” in the Tossel de Manises. It is expected that in future, the Cerro de la Blases in La Albufereta will also become part of this museum group.

In September of last year, students at the University of Alicante began archaeological work in this area under the direction of the University Institute of Archaeology and Cultural Heritage Investigation (INAPH).

So far, INAPH has unearthed structures from a roman town situated in the peri-urban zone in the old town of “Lucentum” located in the Tossal de Manises that has serves as a base for the initial investment and has been named Diagnostic Campaign 0.

The coordination of work carried out has been led by the Councillor of Culture, Antonio Manresa, along with the Councillor of Environment, Manuel Villar and co-directed by the chief of cultural heritage, Jose Manuel Perez Burgos and the head of department at the University of Alicante, Jaime Molina Vidal.

The archaeological site was originally “opened as a well of cultural interest in the 90s and is one of the city’s greatest milestones” according to Perez Burgos.

