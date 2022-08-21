Average price of electricity in Spain on Sunday, August 20 falls again

By Chris King • 21 August 2022 • 0:13

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Sunday, August 20, the average price of electricity drops by 8.84 per cent in Spain.

This Sunday, August 21, the average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will drop by 8.84 per cent, compared to today Saturday, August 19. Specifically, it will stand at €261.67/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €141.10/MWh tomorrow.

Sunday’s maximum price will be registered between midnight and 1am, at €205.41/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €25.09/MWh, will occur between 5pm and 6pm.

To this price of the ‘pool’ must be added the compensation of €120.57/MWh to the gas companies that has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

This price is the result of adding the average of the auction in the wholesale market to the compensation that the demand will pay to the combined cycle plants for the application of the ‘Iberian exception’ to cap the price of gas for the generation of electricity.

