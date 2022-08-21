Benalmadena Fire Brigade receives Brotherhood of La Paloma badge from Madrid firefighters

By Chris King • 21 August 2022 • 3:36

Image of Benalmadena and Madrid firefighters together. Credit: [email protected]

The Brotherhood of La Paloma badge has been presented to Benalmadena Fire Brigade by their counterparts in Madrid.

On Thursday, August 18, posting on the official Twitter account of Benalmadena Town Hall, Javier Marin, the Councillor for Citizen Security and Emergencies, reported the recognition that David Bañasco, the Benalmadena Fire Chief recently received in Madrid from the capital’s Brotherhood of Firefighters.

“It fills me with pride that the work of the Benalmadena Firefighters is recognised beyond our municipality. This arises thanks to the collaboration between the Fire Brigade of Benalmadena and Madrid, which also allows the exchange of knowledge and experiences between two bodies from very different places such as our town and the capital of Spain”, explained Javier Marin.

The councillor highlighted: “The value of emergency professionals from different parts of the country exchanging knowledge to enrich the work they do every day with the main objective of ensuring the safety of citizens”.

David Bañasco, Benalmadena’s Fire Chief, expressed his satisfaction at: “participating in the official acts of the city of Madrid after the invitation of the Brotherhood of the Paloma, who also awarded us the badge. We gave them a sculpture of the Niña de Benalmadena as a symbol of our town”.

“We are also part of the descent of the painting of the Virgin and the Procession of the Dove through the centre of Madrid, parading together with Firefighters from the City Council and the Community of Madrid. It is a party that the people of Madrid live with great intensity and it was an honour that they welcomed us as part of them”, concluded Bañasco.

___________________________________________________________

