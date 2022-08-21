By Chris King • 21 August 2022 • 1:53

Daughter of top Putin advisor allegedly blown up by Moscow car bomb

Darya Dugin, the daughter of top Vladimir Putin advisor Alexander Dugin, was allegedly blown up in Moscow by a car bomb in a suspected assassination plot.

A suspected ‘assassination plot’ in Moscow resulted in the alleged death late on Saturday, August 20, of the daughter of close Vladimir Putin aide, 60-year-old Aleksandr Dugin. Unconfirmed reports claim that Darya Dugin was at the wheel of her vehicle when it exploded, according to dailymail.co.uk.

According to Russian media, the incident occurred near Bolshiye Vyazyomy, a small village located in the Odintsovsky District of Moscow Oblast. Dugin was believed to have been driving her Land Cruiser Prado when it suddenly blew up. Media sources have claimed that the car bomb was intended for her father.

Video footage uploaded onto social media shows a vehicle burning fiercely at a roadside somewhere in Russia, with a fire engine in attendance. There is no proof yet that the vehicle is actually that of Darya Dugin, or that is indeed filmed at the said location near Bolshiye Vyazyomy.

BREAKING: Darya Dugina, Daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, who is often called "Putin's brain", was assassinated in a car explosion near Moscow. pic.twitter.com/PLxsx4b9ht — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 20, 2022

Aleksandr Dugin is thought to be the mastermind behind Putin’s planning for the invasion of Ukraine. He has previously been dubbed ‘Rasputin’, and ‘Putin’s brain’, due to the influence he allegedly holds over the Russian president, as well as their close personal relationship.

Petr Lundstrem, the renowned Russian violinist reportedly claimed that Darya had been on her way back from a festival at the time of the event. He alleged that she had planned on travelling back with her father but he had subsequently taken a separate car.

Russian violinist Petr Lundstrem says that Darya Dugina was returning from the Tradition festival. Her father was supposed to get into this car but left in another one. pic.twitter.com/vpZioucJZM — Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) August 20, 2022

Dugin is a far-right occult writer who holds no formal government role. Previously, he was the chief editor of Tsargrad TV network, the pro-Putin television network. It has been claimed that he heavily influences the president in terms of propaganda.

After his invasion of Crimea, Putin started using the term Novorossiya (New Russia), which had been used originally in 2013 and 2014 by Dugin. Putin used the phrase to justify his annexation of the state.

