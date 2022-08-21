By Chris King • 21 August 2022 • 0:55

Three suspected Russian agents have been detained after attempting to enter a weapons factory in the town of Gramsh in central Albania.

According to the Albanian Defense Ministry, earlier today, Saturday, August 20, four alleged Russian nationals tried to enter a weapons plant in the town of Gramsh in central Albania. Three of them were immediately confronted and detained by Albanian soldiers guarding the facility, the fourth individual managed to escape.

JUST IN: Two Russians and one Ukrainian tried to enter a military plant in central #Albania, prompting immediate reaction from Albanian soldiers. The three foreign nationals were detained, the Albanian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. #Albania pic.twitter.com/hIUBeEWem5 — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 20, 2022

Lorenc Zani, the director of the Uzina e Municioneve facility, confirmed to the Albanian Daily News that a fight broke out when soldiers attempted to prevent the strangers from entering the factory.

During this confrontation, two Albanian troops were injured and subsequently hospitalised in the capital city of Tirana after one of the men sprayed them with some kind of chemical. Unverified claims say that the two men could be blinded by the attack.

The detainees were apparently found to be in possession of two Russian passports and one Ukrainian. There has been no further indication as to what might have been in the spray that was used. It is believed that the four entered Albanian territory by using ‘visitor visas’.

One of the detainees is thought to be a female. According to ABC, Kreshnik Ajazi, head of Prosecution for the Balkan state, confirmed to them that the fourth person who escaped is being hunted by anti-terror cops.

Edi Rami, the Prime Minister of Albania tweeted her support of the claim that the three detained foreigners are under suspicion of possible espionage.

Çfarë trishtimi që edhe kur bëhet fjalë për një ngjarje kaq delikate sa ajo e Gramshit, gjithëfarë gjelash laramanë ia marrin avazit majë plehut të interesave të tyre mizerabël! Po edhe çfarë krenarie për rojet ushtarake që i neutralizuan tre individët e dyshuar për spiunazh! — Edi Rama (@ediramaal) August 20, 2022

Albania is a member of NATO, and it remains to be seen what becomes of this incident. If it is classed as a deliberate incursion onto Albanian soil by ‘Russian operatives’ then it could have serious repercussions.

This is a breaking story, we will try to keep you updated, thank you.

