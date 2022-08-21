Daughter of far-right Putin influencer Aleksandr Dugina killed in a car bomb in Moscow

By Annie Dabb • 21 August 2022 • 10:54

Image - Aleksandr Dugin: Wikimedia Commons

Darya Dugina, the daughter of ultranationalist Russian ideologue Aleksandr Dugina, believed to have been highly influential to Vladimir Putin’s decisions, has been killed in a car bomb in Moscow that many believe was intended for her father.

A far-right Russian occult writer and philosopher, Alexander Dugina is often referred to as “Putin’s Rasputin” or “Putin’s brain”. He is believed to be the de facto author of Putin’s Ukrainian strategy, as whose thoughts echo in many of Putin’s public speeches, as reported by The Washington Post.

He has also been described as a “Russian Fascist” for his influence of Putin’s expansionist foreign policy.

Dugina’s daughter, who was only 30 years old, was a journalist and political analyst. She was travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy at 9:30pm when her vehicle was demolished by a powerful explosion, resulting in her death.

According to witnesses of the incident, the car was engulfed in flames before crashing into a fence whilst debris was scattered over the road. The investigative community have reported that she “died on the spot”.

Dugina’s friend and head of the Russian Horizon social movWikement Andrey Krasnov has suggested that the bomb could have been intended for Dugina himself, rather than his daughter as the vehicle Darya was driving belonged to Dugina.

Media outet 112 have also revealed that Dugina was supposed to travel back from an event they’d attended together outside of Moscow with his daughter but had decided to go separately at the last minute, as reported by The Guardian.

She was a voracious supporter of her father’s far-right ideologies and made her own appearances on state TV to offer her support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

