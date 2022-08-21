Do you want to earn free bonus tokens? Look out for the coin that offers among – UNISWAP, FANTOM, AND PRIVATIXY TOKEN

By EWN • 21 August 2022 • 11:30

Introduction

Cryptocurrency is a volatile industry that fluctuates with time. The recent months were a dreadful time for the market as all coins traded in the red. Many people seized this situation as an opportunity to get tokens at a low price. With time the market is regaining its stability and getting back on track. Crypto projects like Uniswap (UNI), Fantom (FTM), and Cronos (CRO) are now making profits.

With this, developers are also working on new coins to expand the market. One of these is Privatixy Token (PXP) which is yet to launch in the crypto world. The network has multiple bonus opportunities for low-budget buyers who missed out on famous tokens during the crypto crash. Let’s dive deep into the nitty-gritty of the crypto coin and simultaneously compare it with existing platforms Uniswap (UNI) and Fantom (FTM).

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) is a famous decentralised exchange platform in the crypto market. The network has its native token UNI which works as a utility and governance coin. It is a platform where multiple crypto tokens are listed, and people trade their tokens through this network.

The UNI token operates on the Ethereum blockchain and falls under the category of ERC-20 smart contracts. The team uses Proof of Stake authority (PoSA). Here users stake their tokens and earn extra coins for validating transactions.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is a sustainable platform secured by smart contracts. It is based on blockchain technology and operates as a decentralised ledger. This feature eliminates the central control and provides a transparent infrastructure.

The platform addresses all the common problems faced in the crypto world like limited access, expensive transactions, etc. For this, the team uses a high-speed consensus mechanism to improve the scalability and security of the ecosystem.

Privatixy Token (PXP)

Data security is a common issue why people don’t feel confident in transactions with digital assets. At times, user information is misused within the network, and the person faces losses.

As a solution, the team has introduced a new token, Privatixy Token (PXP). This project will focus on preserving the privacy of sensitive data through different tools. The network aims to create a top-performing blockchain that is secure and protects the privacy of users. For this, the team will offer a variety of solutions while collaborating with blockchain technology.

Features of Privatixy Network

To equip the project with advanced tools, the team introduced the following features:

Privatixy DAO:

The upcoming project is a community-based platform. To empower users, the team will introduce a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). This feature will give voting rights to people. Along with this, they will be able to put forward their proposals and make decisions.

Smart Contracts:

To preserve security, the team will use smart contracts. This will help in eliminating external intervention and strengthen the network. Here, the contract will execute automatically. And there will be no moderator required.

Web 3.0 Integration:

The team will use web 3.0 to ensure privacy and reach a big audience. It will help in improving the scalability and transparency of the ecosystem. It will also act as a catalyst in the development of this platform.

Conclusion

Privatixy Token (PXP) is a utility and governance token of the privatixy network. Users can use PXP to exchange crypto coins on the platform. They can also use them to stake and earn rewards. The project will grow into a community-based platform. Here, members will have the right to vote and participate in governance. According to the whitepaper, the network will join hands with influencers to expand the network.

Privatixy Token (PXP) offers free bonus rewards at the time of purchase. For example, if you use BTC coins to buy PXP, you will get 15% extra tokens. Also, if you refer your friend to the network, and purchase coins worth $100, both of you will get $40 each.

